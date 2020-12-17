Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatari sports network retains EPL rights amid Saudi dispute

Qatars sports broadcasting network retained the rights to air all English Premier League games on Thursday for another three years in the Middle East amid a long-running dispute with Saudi Arabia over the pirating of broadcasts.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:29 IST
Qatari sports network retains EPL rights amid Saudi dispute

Qatar's sports broadcasting network retained the rights to air all English Premier League games on Thursday for another three years in the Middle East amid a long-running dispute with Saudi Arabia over the pirating of broadcasts. Doha-based beIN Sports has pursued action against the Saudis to stop them allegedly facilitating the bootlegging of its output in a proxy of the Gulf economic and diplomatic boycott of Qatar.

The dispute contributed to the collapse of an attempt by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to buy northeast English club Newcastle this year. There were unverified reports that Saudi Arabia was going to launch its own bid to show games in the region, but the Premier League agreed at a meeting of clubs on Thursday to hand beIN another $500 million, three-year deal to show all 380 matches in the Middle East and North Africa from 2022 to 2025.

The beIN network is banned from operating in Saudi Arabia, which was accused this year by the World Trade Organization of facilitating piracy by blocking moves to shut the renegade beoutQ broadcasting operation. “This deal demonstrates that rights-holders who do the most to protect their intellectual property, also do the most to protect the value of their media rights,” beIN chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a league statement.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Qatar in 2017 alongside the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain over accusations Doha supports extremism. The tiny, super-rich 2022 World Cup host nation denies the charge..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DDC polls: Farooq Abdullah seeks repolling in Garoora-Bandipora

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday demanded repolling in Garoora District Development Council constituency in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora in view of allegations of booth capturing and other malpractices. Polling for the sixth phase o...

ED attaches assets of Surat bullion trader in DeMo PMLA case

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1.12 crore of a Surat-based bullion trader in a money-laundering probe against him and others linked to the 2016 demonetisation of two currency notes, the agency said on Thursday. A 97.85-sq.mtr flat in t...

Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states. The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw a...

Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020