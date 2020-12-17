Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool on top of the table for now, but long way to go: Robertson

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson said although his team has managed to topple Tottenham to claim the top spot on the Premier League table, they cannot lose focus as there is still a "long, long way to go". Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 here on Thursday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:17 IST
Liverpool on top of the table for now, but long way to go: Robertson
Andrew Robertson (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson said although his team has managed to topple Tottenham to claim the top spot on the Premier League table, they cannot lose focus as there is still a "long, long way to go". Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 here on Thursday. "When you play against a big team, obviously top of the league -- they were first going into this game -- scoring a last-minute winner is big. All the lads felt it. But it's only big if you use it in the right way and you try to kick on from it. We're top of the league for tonight but there's still a long, long way to go," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

"But it's a big win against a really, really good team. We created good chances, we dominated the ball first half; the second half was a bit more even. We've beaten a good team tonight and it's always nice when you do that. But they'll be there, they'll come back again and we need to be at our best every game to stay top now because there's a lot of teams trying to catch us, it's a lot closer race this year and it will go the whole way," he added. During the match, Mohamed Salah and Robert Firmino scored goals for hosts Liverpool while Son Heung-min netted the only goal for Tottenham.

The victory has put Liverpool three points clear of Spurs at the top of the Premier League standings. Liverpool will now take on Crystal Palace on Saturday and Robertson wants his side to keep on picking up three points. "We just need to keep doing what we're doing, focus on us and keep picking up three points as much as we can," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Hunter Biden

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had NOTHING to do with any potential prosecution of President-Elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter.In a tweet, Trump said he was not involved in any criminal probe into the family. Trump, who leaves offi...

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Assocham foundation week on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Assocham Foundation Week on Saturday via video conferencingThe Prime Ministers Office PMO said in a statement on Thursday that Modi will also present the ASSOCHAM Enterpri...

Any possible port disruption will be short-lived, says UK's Gove

Any possible disruption at Britains ports after Britain ends its status quo transition period with the European Union and introduces new customs rules will be short-lived, British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. Asked about a previo...

Haryana reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 714 fresh cases

Haryana on Thursday reported 17 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,782, even as 714 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,55,728. According to the state health departments daily bulletin, the fatalities include...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020