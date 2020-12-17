Liverpool on top of the table for now, but long way to go: Robertson

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson said although his team has managed to topple Tottenham to claim the top spot on the Premier League table, they cannot lose focus as there is still a "long, long way to go". Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 here on Thursday. "When you play against a big team, obviously top of the league -- they were first going into this game -- scoring a last-minute winner is big. All the lads felt it. But it's only big if you use it in the right way and you try to kick on from it. We're top of the league for tonight but there's still a long, long way to go," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

"But it's a big win against a really, really good team. We created good chances, we dominated the ball first half; the second half was a bit more even. We've beaten a good team tonight and it's always nice when you do that. But they'll be there, they'll come back again and we need to be at our best every game to stay top now because there's a lot of teams trying to catch us, it's a lot closer race this year and it will go the whole way," he added. During the match, Mohamed Salah and Robert Firmino scored goals for hosts Liverpool while Son Heung-min netted the only goal for Tottenham.

The victory has put Liverpool three points clear of Spurs at the top of the Premier League standings. Liverpool will now take on Crystal Palace on Saturday and Robertson wants his side to keep on picking up three points. "We just need to keep doing what we're doing, focus on us and keep picking up three points as much as we can," he said. (ANI)