UAE to play Ireland in 4-match ODI series

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that the UAE men's team will play Ireland in a four-match ODI series in January. The matches will be played on January 8, 10, 12 and 14 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will be streamed by joint partner ITW Consulting. Speaking on the series, Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board said: "We are thrilled to be in a position to announce this fixture against ICC Full Member Ireland. Collectively, our management teams have been working tirelessly to bring this series to fruition in Abu Dhabi, and one we extend our sincere gratitude to all involved. We are extremely thankful to Cricket Ireland for their commitment to this series and to Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the UAE authorities for supporting this tournament."

Meanwhile, the Emirates Cricket Selection Committee on Thursday officially announced the 20 men's players who have been awarded central contracts. 10 players will hold full-time contracts with 10 players retained on part-time contracts. Contract tenure is for a period of one-year. "The selection committee is delighted with the number of young and enthusiastic players we identified for this group. Every one of them bring a broad range of complementing skills required to strongly represent the UAE at both the associate and international stages," selection committee chairman Tayeb Kamali said.

The players named on Emirates Cricket's central contract roster are: Full time: Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Usman, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Sultan Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid. Part Time: Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Tandon, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hamid, Matti Ullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma. (ANI)

Also Read: Rugby-Ireland end inconsistent 2020 with comfortable Scotland win