Soccer-Napoli's Mertens ruled out for at least three weeks

Napoli forward Dries Mertens will be out for at least three weeks with an ankle injury suffered during Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan, the club said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Belgium international was forced off in tears during the first half of the Serie A match at San Siro. “Diagnostic tests have shown a first/second degree sprain to the left ankle,” read a club statement.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:46 IST
"Diagnostic tests have shown a first/second-degree sprain to the left ankle," read a club statement. "His condition will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Mertens has already started his rehabilitation, which will take place in Belgium over the festive period".

Mertens will sit out at least four Serie A matches against Lazio, Torino, Cagliari, and Spezia while he recovers. The forward, who is Napoli's all-time top scorer, has five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

Napli are fourth in the Serie A standings, five points behind leaders AC Milan after 12 games.

