Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lyon will be massive threat for India, says Ponting

Ponting believes that small adjustments makes a lot of difference.It brings a bat-pad off-side catch into play and if you get the extra bounce, like Pujaras wicket, you can still get the wicket at leg slip as well.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:16 IST
Lyon will be massive threat for India, says Ponting

Seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon reaped the rewards for bowling wide off the crease and the angles he can create could be a ''massive threat'' for the Indian team throughout the ongoing four-Test series, feels former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. The 33-year-old Lyon had captured one for 68 from 21 overs on the first day of the opening Test.

''He's had as much success as any spinner, I think, against India over the years. He's got Virat Kohli out (in Tests) more than anybody in the history of the game, he looked like he troubled Pujara a lot today,'' Ponting told cricket.com.au. ''The right-handers now that come out to bat against him - he gets so much over-spin on the ball when you've got fielders around the bat - they must feel like they're going to get out every ball.

''He builds pressure, he bowls very few bad balls so he'll be a massive threat for them.'' Lyon, who has taken 390 wickets in 96 Tests, bowled from wider of the crease to trouble the Indian batsmen, especially Cheteshwar Pujara. ''I think it's more about trying to challenge both edges of the bat,'' Ponting said.

''When he creates the angle from wide and angles back in, that really only challenges the inside half of the bat and a glove whereas if he can get it out a little bit wider (off the crease), it brings the catch at slip in play. Ponting believes that small adjustments makes a lot of difference.

''It brings a bat-pad off-side catch into play and if you get the extra bounce, like Pujara's wicket, you can still get the wicket at leg slip as well. Small adjustments, we're only talking four or six inches, but it has so much more effect.'' PTI ATK KHS KHS.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

They dont have problem with agri reforms but with Modi, says PM, targeting opposition parties in virtual address to MP farmers.

They dont have problem with agri reforms but with Modi, says PM, targeting opposition parties in virtual address to MP farmers....

Post-Brexit deal in 'serious situation', warns UK PM as talks go on

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now a very likely outcome as a trade agreement with the European Union EU remained in a serious situation just under two weeks before the December 31 deadline for the end o...

SIU raids Matlosana Municipality to probe PPE procurement corruption

Investigators from the Special Investigating Unit SIU have this morning raided the offices of Matlosana Local Municipality in Klerksdorp in the North West.The SIU executed a search and seizure warrant as part of its investigation into alleg...

Farm laws not introduced overnight, Centre and States had discussed for years: PM Modi

Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while adding that over the last 20 to 30 years, Centre and State Governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Farm Laws have not been introd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020