TOPS sanctions Sindhu's physio, fitness trainer to accompany her for 3 tournaments in Jan

Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has allowed Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu's physio and fitness trainer to accompany her for three tournaments in January.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:20 IST
India shuttler PV Sindhu. Image Credit: ANI

Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has allowed Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu's physio and fitness trainer to accompany her for three tournaments in January. Sindhu, who is a part of the TOPS core group, will return to competitive action in January 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic with three tournaments.

"The government has sanctioned her request to have her physio and fitness trainer accompany her for these three tournaments -- Yonex Thailand Open (January 12-17), Toyota Thailand Open (January 19-24) and the World Tour Finals in Bangkok, subject to qualification (January 27-31). The services of her physio and trainer for these three tournaments has been sanctioned at an approx cost of Rs 8.25 lakhs," SAI said in a statement. Sindhu last played at the All England Championships in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic brought the sport to a halt. (ANI)

