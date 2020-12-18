Left Menu
Masip feels Messi can score 'at any moment in time'

Terming Barcelona's Lionel Messi as "one of the most dangerous strikers", Real Valladolid's Jordi Masip said that the Argentine can score a goal "at any moment in time".

ANI | Valladolid | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:31 IST
Lionel Messi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Terming Barcelona's Lionel Messi as "one of the most dangerous strikers", Real Valladolid's Jordi Masip said that the Argentine can score a goal "at any moment in time". "We are working very hard and there are no easy games in LaLiga. This coming period will be very crucial for us and we are preparing ourselves in the best possible way," Masip said in a statement, as released by LaLiga.

"Well, there are many dangerous strikers in this league as it is the best league in the world. But for me Lionel Messi, I think because what he does when he is out on a playing field at any moment in time he can score a goal, so I think he is one of the most dangerous strikers," he added. Real Valladolid is currently placed in the 17th position on the LaLiga table with 13 points, same as Getafe, who hold the 16th position.

Aiming to finish "as high as possible", Jaime Mata of Getafe said this month's fixtures are "very crucial" for his side and they will prepare in the best way possible. Getafe will play three more games this month, against Cadiz, Celta Vigo, and Atletico Madrid. Jose Mari of Cadiz, who sit in the eighth position on the standings, said they have made changes in their training regimes, keeping in mind the current circumstances.

"We have made changes to our training regimes under these circumstances. We don't go train as hard as normal seasons since we need to avoid injuries and have sufficient rest as well. It is important to find that balance because the season is long and we have to look at the big picture. It is a very competitive league and so it is important that we look after ourselves," he said. (ANI)

