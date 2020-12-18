Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing: Simranjeet enters Cologne World Cup finals

The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of a place in the summit bouts to be held on Saturday.Earlier, two-time world medallist Sonia Lather 57kg set up a clash against compatriot Manisha in the semifinals by beating Ukraines Snizhana Kholodkova 3-2. Asian Games champion and world silver-medallist Amit Panghal 52kg made the finals on Thursday by winning his semifinal clash.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:50 IST
Boxing: Simranjeet enters Cologne World Cup finals

World championship bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) stormed into the finals of boxing's Cologne World Cup in Germany, defeating Ukraine's Marianna Basanets on Friday. The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of a place in the summit bouts to be held on Saturday.

Earlier, two-time world medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) set up a clash against compatriot Manisha in the semifinals by beating Ukraine's Snizhana Kholodkova 3-2. Manisha got a bye into the last-four stage. Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar (+91kg) kicked off his campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Moldova's Zavantin Alexel to make the last-four stage and be assured of at least a bronze.

Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated Germany's Umar Bajwa 5-0 to also enter the semifinals. In two other 57kg bouts, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki got the better of another local hope in Murat Yildirim, edging past 3-2, while Kavinder Singh Bisht defeated France's Samuel Kistohurry.

However, Asian silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 1-3 to the Netherlands' Max Van der Pas to bow out in the quarterfinal stage. Asian Games champion and world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) made the finals on Thursday by winning his semifinal clash. The event features boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Man-eater' leopard shot dead by forest dept in Maha's Solapur

A leopard that had killed at least eight people in Maharashtra, was shot dead by the forest department in Solapur district on Friday after attempts to tranquilise the animal failed, an official said. A shooter authorised by the forest depar...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as stimulus rally cools, Tesla at record high

Wall Street retreated from record highs on Friday as a coronavirus stimulus deal remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline, while Tesla shares hit their highest in anticipation of their addition to the SP 500 next week.All the three maj...

U.S. Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump census immigrant plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trumps plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The...

Gujarat records 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

As many as 1,075 new cases of COVID-19 emerged in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,33,263, the state Health Department said on Friday evening. Nine patients died during this period taking the death toll due to coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020