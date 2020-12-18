Left Menu
Ada Hegerberg signs new deal at European champion Lyon

Hegerberg has scored 220 goals in 184 games for Lyon, which has won five Champions League titles, six French leagues and four French Cups since she joined the club.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg extended her contract with European champion Lyon on Friday. The club said the 25-year-old Norwegian forward signed a three-year deal through June 2024. Seeing out the contract would complete a decade for Hegerberg at the dominant women's team in world soccer.

Hegerberg has scored 220 goals in 184 games for Lyon, which has won five Champions League titles, six French leagues and four French Cups since she joined the club. “Ada is a big personality and we count on her a lot to lead the team,” said Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, describing her as the world's best female player.

Hegerberg has been sidelined for most of 2020 because of a serious injury to her right knee in January. She won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or prize presented by France Football magazine two years ago.

