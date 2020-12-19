Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Five storylines for the 2020-2021 NBA season

But the team lost rim protectors Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee during the break and will be reliant on newly acquired, 35-year-old Marc Gasol to play key minutes at the center position. DURANT IN BROOKLYN The last time Kevin Durant was seen on a basketball court he was leaving the 2019 NBA Finals with an Achilles tendon injury. The Golden State Warriors would go on the lose the series to the Toronto Raptors and Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets soon after but did not suit up for the team last season as he continued to rehab.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:32 IST
NBA-Five storylines for the 2020-2021 NBA season

Five storylines to track during the 2020-2021 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, which kicks off on Dec. 22. COVID-19 IMPACT

After successfully completing last season in a bio-secure bubble in Orlando, teams will once again be travelling and players, coaches and staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus is probably inevitable. The NBA season has already been reduced from 82 to 72 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the league will try to complete its 16-team playoffs between May 22 and July 22.

Three teams - Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, and Memphis Grizzlies - have said they will allow a limited number of fans into their arenas. Asked what would be the determining factor in a team's success this season, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic simply said: "Which team is not going to have (COVID-19) positive people."

LAKERS LOOK TO BUILD DYNASTY The Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious last season and are favored to repeat after signing LeBron James and Anthony Davis to contracts during the offseason and adding DeMar DeRozan and Montrezl Harrell.

The storied franchise snapped a 10-year title drought with the success and now has the kind of depth that could see them dominate the league for years to come. But the team lost rim protectors Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee during the break and will be reliant on newly acquired, 35-year-old Marc Gasol to play key minutes at the center position.

DURANT IN BROOKLYN The last time Kevin Durant was seen on a basketball court he was leaving the 2019 NBA Finals with an Achilles tendon injury.

The Golden State Warriors would go on the lose the series to the Toronto Raptors and Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets soon after but did not suit up for the team last season as he continued to rehab. Fans will finally get to see Durant play alongside Kyrie Irving and, if he is fully recovered and stays healthy, the team should prove to be a serious threat in the Eastern Conference.

HARDEN ON THE MOVE? Former MVP James Harden reportedly wants to leave the Houston Rockets, possibly for the Philadelphia 76ers or Nets - a move that would realign the balance of power in the league.

It is unclear whether a deal can get done and if not Harden will stay in Houston to play alongside John Wall, who came over from the Washington Wizards in the offseason in exchange for Russell Westbrook. WARRIORS WITHOUT THOMPSON

The Golden State Warriors were primed to have a bounce back season with sharpshooting guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry finally healthy. But then disaster struck. Thompson tore his Achilles during a practice game in November and will have to sit out for his second consecutive season.

While few expect the Warriors - who won championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018 - to contend for a title, they still have two-time MVP Curry, the scrappy Draymond Green, Kelly Oubre Jr. and second overall draft pick James Wiseman. It will be up to coach Steve Kerr to figure out how to put the pieces together while the franchise waits for Thompson to heal.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's coronavirus cases cross 900,000 -health ministry

South Africas total reported coronavirus cases surpassed 900,000 on Friday, just a fortnight after it reported crossing 800,000, signaling a rapid rise in infections in the country battling a second wave.South Africa, hardest hit on the con...

U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell should stay behind bars, deserves no bail

U.S. prosecutors on Friday said Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping enable his sexual abuses, should remain in jail, and urged a federal judge to reject her proposed 28.5 million bail package.In a...

Mastercard's Richard Haythornthwaite to become Ocado Group's chairman

Ocado Group said it intends to appoint Mastercard Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite as independent non-executive chairman of the British online supermarkets board in its May 2021 annual general meeting to replace Stuart Rose, who will be ret...

At least 10 killed in central Somalia bombing claimed by al Shabaab

At least 10 people were killed on Friday in a town in Somalias semi autonomous state of Galmudug when a suicide bomber detonated a device at a rally due to be addressed by the countrys prime minister, a security official said.Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020