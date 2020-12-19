8 German players test positive at world juniors

Left Menu
PTI | Edmonton | Updated: 19-12-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:40 IST
The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany's team at the World junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton, Alberta, bubble. The IIHF says the Germans will all remain in quarantine until Thursday. The country is scheduled to open the tournament against Finland on Christmas.

Germany, with a roster that includes Ottawa Senators prospect and 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick Tim Stuetzle, will miss exhibition games against Austria and the Czech Republic ahead of the annual under-20 event. The IIHF also said two members of Sweden's team staff tested positive. The Swedes will stay in quarantine until Monday. Sweden is scheduled to face Canada in an exhibition game Monday.

The IIHF says over 2,000 tests have been conducted on players, staff and game officials since entering the Edmonton bubble Sunday. Teams without positive tests were eligible to begin training Friday..

