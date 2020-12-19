India end 2nd innings at 36/9 on Day 3 of first Test against Australia

India ended their second innings at 36 for 9 during the opening session of the third day in the first day/night Test against Australia here on Saturday. Australia need a mere 90 to win the first Test in the four-match series. Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 244 all out.

Australia 1st innings: 191 all out. India 2nd Innings: 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 9; Pat Cummins 4/21; Josh Hazlewood 5/8).