Three-way battle on cards in Round 2 of National Rally Championship

A battle royale between the top Indian drivers is on the anvil as the Rally of Arunachal, Round two of the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020, is set to begin here late on Saturday evening. The current leader of the INRC overall category Gaurav Gill will be the driver to watch out for as he will hope to continue his stupendous run and aim for an encore. He was on a roll in the opening round and dominated the proceedings winning on a canter.

With the rally to run on more or less similar terrains from last round, it will add to his advantage and he will start the rounds with odds in his favour. However, he will be wary of Karna Kadur, who is sitting behind him on the table. Karna and his co-driver Nikhil V Pai also showed exemplary driving skills and will hope to improve on his performance and catch up his nemesis to end the round on a high.

While Gaurav and Karna both had fabulous outing in the opening round, a lot of their dominance was also due to the defending champion Chetan Shivram dropping out after the first stage itself. Chetan Shivram will also have an eye on his INRC 2 category which is currently being led by Dean Mascarenhas (and Shruptha Padival). Dean is also on the third position on the overall standings.

In the INRC 3 category, Lokesh Gowda along with Sudhindra BG will be a firm favourite. Also, it will be interesting to see how the all-women's team of Pragathi Gowda and Deeksha Balakrishnan performs. The Team Vasundhara duo performed exceptionally well and left everyone awe-struck with their performance. They will head into the round high on optimism. In the INRC 4 category, it will be a fight between round 1 winner Lanusanen Pongener (and Lokaranjan HJ), defending champion Vaibhav Marathe (and Suhan M.K ) and Rohit Iyer (and M. Manjunath). (ANI)