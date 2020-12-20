Left Menu
Kohli's childhood mentor Sharma appointed coach of Delhi Ranji side

Former opener Ashu Dani was named the chairperson of the selection committee by the Delhi District Cricket Association DDCAMohan Chaturvedi and Chetnya Nanda are the other members of the selection panel. The appointments were announced on Sunday after they were recommended on Saturday by the cricket advisory committee of the DDCA.

Kohli's childhood mentor Sharma appointed coach of Delhi Ranji side

India captain Virat Kohli's childhood mentor Raj Kumar Sharma was on Sunday named the head coach of the Delhi Ranji team for the upcoming 2020-21 domestic season

A former Delhi first-class player, 55-year-old Sharma was the bowling coach of the team last season, when KP Bhaskar was the head coach. Sharma is a Dronacharya awardee and he has also coach ICC Associate team Malta. He has also guided Delhi to CK Nayudu Trophy (Under-23) title. Former India batsman Gursharan Singh was named the assistant coach. Former opener Ashu Dani was named the chairperson of the selection committee by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA)

Mohan Chaturvedi and Chetnya Nanda are the other members of the selection panel. Chairperson of Cricket Advisory Committee or his nominee will be the observer of the selection committee. The appointments were announced on Sunday after they were recommended on Saturday by the cricket advisory committee of the DDCA.

