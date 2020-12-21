Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta issues rallying cry ahead of Man City test

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his side to use Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final clash against holders Manchester City as a catalyst to turn their fortunes around and salvage their faltering season.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:01 IST
Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta issues rallying cry ahead of Man City test

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his side to use Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final clash against holders Manchester City as a catalyst to turn their fortunes around and salvage their faltering season. Arsenal have lost five of their last seven Premier League games and lie in 15th place with 14 points, marking their worst start to a season since 1974-75.

But victory on Tuesday could ease some of the pressure on Spaniard Arteta, who took charge of the club in December last year. "This is what we want to use it for. This is a competition that we want to try to win," Arteta told a news conference. "We had two difficult opponents before with Leicester City and Liverpool.

"We managed to beat them both and now we're one step closer to Wembley. It's a really nice game for us to play because it's the type of game we're looking for through the season." Calls for Arteta's sacking have grown in recent weeks but the Spaniard insists he has the backing of the Arsenal board.

"Within the club my feeling is just support, encouragement and total confidence we're going to get through this together," he said. "Obviously a club of this stature deserves the best and when it's not happening everyone is going to question it. I'm responsible in terms of results so I have to accept that."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the game against Pep Guardiola's side due to a calf injury but Arteta is hopeful the Gabon striker will make a quick return. "He was more positive yesterday than the previous two days. He will have another scan and we will see how quickly we can get him back in the team," Arteta said. "He knows how important he is for us."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman to close borders over new COVID strain

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman are closing their borders and suspending commercial flights over fears about a new coronavirus strain, the three Gulf Arab states said.Saudi Arabia shut its land and sea borders on Sunday and suspended internat...

Pope promises Vatican workers no one will lost jobs because of pandemic

Pope Francis promised Vatican employees on Monday that none of them will lose their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely damaged Vatican finances.You are the most important thing here. No one is to left out, no one w...

KL Rahul should replace Shaw in playing XI: Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and the promising Shubman Gill to play in middle order during the second Test against Australia at the MCG from December 26. India lost t...

India suspends UK flights over fears of new virus strain

India said on Monday it would suspend flights from the United Kingdom until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.Separately local media reported the government was readying its first deal to buy 50 million COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020