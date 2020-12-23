Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal in big trouble after League Cup exit, says Arteta

Arsenal's League Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City on Tuesday has left the Premier League club in dire straits ahead of a season-defining festive schedule, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 07:59 IST
Soccer-Arsenal in big trouble after League Cup exit, says Arteta

Arsenal's League Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City on Tuesday has left the Premier League club in dire straits ahead of a season-defining festive schedule, manager Mikel Arteta said. Arsenal have lost five of their last seven Premier League games and lie in 15th place with 14 points, their worst start to a season since 1974-75.

Their problems mounted after a 4-1 League Cup defeat by holders City sent them crashing out of the competition, raising the pressure on Spaniard Arteta, who took charge of the club last December. Arsenal face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday before games against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion in quick succession. They also play Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Jan. 9.

"We have to turn it around, there is no question," Arteta told Sky Sports. "If we don't, we are in big trouble, so this is the moment that is going to decide our season. "We do have the tools to turn things around because I see how much the players try and what they are trying to do, but at the moment a lot of strange things are happening in every game and that makes things really difficult."

Arteta will hope to reinforce his beleaguered squad in the January transfer window. "We are looking at options that we have, players coming in and out," he said. "It's a really complicated window with the pandemic and the way that football is at the moment."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WH virus coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire

Dr Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, said Tuesday she plans to retire, but is willing to first help President-elect Joe Bidens team with its coronavirus response as needed. Birx, in an interview with the new...

Pune woman repurposes discarded tyres to make footwear, promote environment awareness

A Pune based entrepreneur, Pooja Badamikar, upcycles scrap tyres to make pretty footwear with an aim to promote environmental awareness in a unique way. One billion tyres are discarded annually in the world. I started working with help of l...

UN refugee agency appeals for urgent support to ease Ethiopia's crisis

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, December 23 ANIXinhua The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, together with 30 humanitarian partners, on Tuesday appealed for 156 million US dollars to meet the critical humanitarian needs of Ethiopian refug...

NZ vs Pak: Sodhi, Guptill pick injuries in 3rd T20I

New Zealand Cricket NZC on Wednesday said that spinner Ish Sodhi and Martin Guptill have picked up injuries during the third T20I against Pakistan. Sodhi has a strain to his left hamstring while Guptill suffered a laceration to the pad of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020