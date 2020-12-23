Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over breach of betting rules - FA

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing. ($1 = 0.7443 pounds)

Also Read: We produced great performance from 'start to finish': Zidane after win over Atletico Madrid