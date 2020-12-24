Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia unlikely to be unchanged for second India test: Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer has all but confirmed his side will be unchanged for their second test against India which starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 07:49 IST
Cricket-Australia unlikely to be unchanged for second India test: Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer has all but confirmed his side will be unchanged for their second test against India which starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Australia completed an eight-wicket victory over the tourists in the first test in Adelaide after they dismissed Virat Kohli's team for a record low score of 36 in their second innings.

"I'd be a pretty courageous man to change the XI for this test match after the last one," Langer told reporters on Thursday. "At this stage, unless something happens over the next few days – and things can happen in the world we live in – we'll go in with the same XI, I'd say."

Opening batsman David Warner, who missed the first test because of a groin injury, had already been ruled out of the match and was likely the only player to have been in contention to force his way into the side.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vivo V20 2021 with SD730G goes on sale in India: Details Inside!

The Vivo V20 2021 has gone on sale in India via Amazon.in without any official announcement from the company. The new V-series smartphone was expected to launch early next year, but, surprisingly, it is listed on Amazon and ready to ship.Th...

Mexico reports 11,653 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City Mexico, December 24 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 11,653 new COVID-19 cases and 816 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the national caseload to 1,350,079 and death toll to 120,311, said the health ministry.According to the Mexican gov...

Indian Navy begins preparations for Republic Day at Rajpath

By Manish Gupta Braving the cold, the Indian Navy personnel are preparing for the Republic Day parade in full swing, starting their practice in the wee hours every day and concluding it in the evening, at Rajpath.The morning walkers witness...

Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?

As the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations trickled out across the US, many members of Congress lined up at the Capitol physicians office to get inoculated. President-elect Joe Biden got vaccinated, too, as did Vice President Mike Pence. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020