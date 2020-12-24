Motor racing-Williams F1 founder Williams discharged from hospital

Frank Williams, founder of the Williams Formula One team, has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home, the F1 outfit said on Thursday. A family statement last week said the 78-year-old had been admitted in a stable condition for a private medical matter.

Williams and his daughter Claire no longer have involvement with the British team after it was sold to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital in August. The former principal has been in a wheelchair since he was paralysed in a car crash in France in 1986. He also spent some time in hospital with pneumonia in 2016.

Under him, Williams won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles.