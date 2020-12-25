Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Former England batsman Edrich dies aged 83

The former Surrey captain notched 103 hundreds and more than 39,000 runs in first-class cricket. "With John's passing, we've lost a prolific and fearless batsman – one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England," ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:16 IST
Cricket-Former England batsman Edrich dies aged 83

Former England batsman John Edrich, who made more than 100 first-class centuries, has died at the age of 83, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. Edrich scored more than 5,000 runs for England during a 77-match test career, including 12 centuries. The former Surrey captain notched 103 hundreds and more than 39,000 runs in first-class cricket.

"With John's passing, we've lost a prolific and fearless batsman – one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England," ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement. "His duels with some of the world's best fast bowlers were legendary, and it's a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth highest Test score by an English batsman.

"He will be sadly missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends." Edrich made his test debut against West Indies in 1963, ending his career at the highest level against the same opposition in 1976.

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham led the tributes. "Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away!!," Botham said on Twitter.

"A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with... RIP." Former England and Surrey batsman Mark Butcher said; "A test triple-centurion and @surreycricket legend. #RIP".

Edrich played in the first-ever one-day international, against Australia at Melbourne in 1971, hitting the first boundary, making the first half-century and being named man-of-the-match.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for BP fluctuations

Eds Adding reax Hyderabad, Dec 25 PTI Superstar Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement. He was shooting for a movie here for ...

A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicated

Curfews, quarantines and even border closings complicated Christmas celebrations Friday for countless people around the globe, but ingenuity, determination and imagination helped keep the day special for many. In Beijing, official churches ...

Woman hangs son to death before killing self in UP

A woman allegedly hanged her two-year-old son to death before killing herself in Tikonia area here, police said on Friday. The bodies of the mother-son duo were found hanging from the ceiling in a hutment in Bhedauri village on Thursday, th...

Innovation challenge to develop portable devices for water testing launched

The National Jal Jeevan Mission has launched an innovation challenge in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to develop portable devices for water testing, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020