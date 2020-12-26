Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injured Shadab Khan to miss home series against South Africa

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of next months home series against South Africa due to injured left thigh. Khan has already started his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical team.Pakistan is scheduled to host South Africa for two Test matches and three Twenty20s from January 26-February 14.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:07 IST
Injured Shadab Khan to miss home series against South Africa
Image Credit: Flickr

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of next month's home series against South Africa due to injured left thigh. Doctors have advised Khan to take a six-week rest following MRI scans in New Zealand which revealed the all-rounder has a teared muscle.

Khan sustained the injury during the third Twenty20 international at Napier earlier this week which initially ruled him out of the first test against the Black Caps. Team doctor Sohail Saleem said that it was a fresh injury and not the one that sidelined Khan from the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe last month.

''After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab's return to competitive cricket,'' Saleem said in a statement on Saturday. Khan will stay with the Pakistan team in New Zealand, but will also miss the second Test, starting at Christchurch from January 3. Khan has already started his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical team.

Pakistan is scheduled to host South Africa for two Test matches and three Twenty20s from January 26-February 14. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM appeals to farming community to promote organic farming

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday appealed to the farming community to accelerate and promote organic farming in the state resulting in the best quality of agricultural produce that would boost the states economy. Chief Minister wa...

UN chief condemns attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic

The attacks on peacekeepers from the UN mission in the country known by its French acronym MINUSCA and national security forces took pace in Dkoa, Kmo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture.In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sec...

8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 PTI Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis. Health Minister...

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year. The Bhatt and Kapoor families were seen enjoying the festival together on Friday evening.The Christmas dinner was hosted by A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020