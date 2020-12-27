2nd Test: Rahane's fifty takes India to 189-5 at tea on day 2

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane completed a fine half-century as India reached 189 for 5 at tea against Australia on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday. Rahane (53) and Ravindra Jadeja (4) were at the crease after rain forced an early tea here.

In the second session, India lost the wickets of Hanuma Vihari (21) and Rishabh Pant (29). Australia were all out for 195 in their first innings on the opening day. Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 195 all out in 72.3 overs India 1st innings: 189 for 5 in 63.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 53 batting; Mitchell Starc 2/35, Pat Cummins 2/51).