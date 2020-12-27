New Zealand 388-7 at tea on day 2, 1st test vs. Pakistan

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling made an unbeaten half century in a 66-run partnership with rising allrounder Kyle Jamieson as New Zealand tightened its grip on the first cricket test against Pakistan by tea on the second day. Jamieson was out for 32 just before tea Sunday while Watling remained 59 not out. New Zealand was 388-7, batting first after losing the toss.

The seventh-wicket stand between Watling and Jamieson allowed New Zealand to consolidate a position which was already strong after captain Kane Williamson made a century and shared partnerships of 120 with Ross Taylor and 133 with Henry Nicholls. Watling's half century was his 19th in tests and comes on the ground on which achieved his highest test score, 205, just over a year ago. Jamieson has developed as an allrounder in his four test matches to date, averaging 54 with the bat and taking 20 wickets at an average of 14.5.

Earlier Sunday, Williamson made 129, his 23rd test century and his second in consecutive tests after his career-best 251 in the first test against the West Indies. Nicholls made 56, his tenth half-century which followed his 174 in the second West Indies test. The pair shared their third century partnership to bat New Zealand from 222-3 at the start of play to 266-3 when Nicholls was out before lunch.

Williamson took 13 balls to score his first runs of the day, then reached his century with a superb cover drive from the bowling of Naseem Shah. He had batted 419 minutes and hit nine fours and a six. The Pakistan attack tested Nicholls with a number of short deliveries and at first he resisted temptation to hook or pull. He finally yielded to the allure of the pull shot from the first ball after drinks in the morning and was caught behind from the bowling of Naseem Shah.

The batsman was reluctant to leave and discussed with Williamson the possibility of a review which the New Zealand captain appeared to reject. Television replays showed the ball missed the bat and appeared to come from Nicholls' forearm. Williamson's own dismissal when New Zealand was 281-5 was subject to review. Williamson edged to slip and Haris Sohail took an excellent low catch from the bowling of leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

The soft call from the on-field umpires was not out, suggesting the ball didn’t carry. But replays clearly showed Haris took the ball in his right hand inches above the ground..