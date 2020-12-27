Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Messi says 'lucky' to have worked under Guardiola

Lionel Messi counts himself "lucky" to have worked under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona between 2008-12 and says the Spaniard brings "something special" to coaching, comments that are likely to fuel speculation the pair could reunite at Manchester City.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 12:46 IST
Soccer-Messi says 'lucky' to have worked under Guardiola

Lionel Messi counts himself "lucky" to have worked under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona between 2008-12 and says the Spaniard brings "something special" to coaching, comments that are likely to fuel speculation the pair could reunite at Manchester City. Messi was a mainstay of Guardiola's Barca side that won 14 major titles and has been linked with a switch to City since the manager signed a new deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Argentine player is into the final few months of his current contract in Spain having unsuccessfully tried to leave Barca during the close season. "Pep has something special," Messi told Spanish television channel La Sexta.

"He makes you see things in one way: how he prepares for matches, defensively, how to attack ... he told you exactly how the match was going to be, how you had to attack to win. "I was lucky ... to train under Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best. Having them made me grow a lot physically and mentally, and also the tactical wisdom they've taught me."

Guardiola said last month that he is unsure what the future holds for Messi but hopes that, as a Barcelona fan, he will remain at the La Liga club until the end of his career.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Reuters Odd News Summary

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eastern Turkey shook by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake with a 5.3 magnitude shook Elazig province in eastern Turkey on Sunday. Turkeys Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.The quake struck at 0937 am 0637 GMT, Turkeys Dis...

European Union nations kick off mass COVID-19 vaccinations

European Union nations on Sunday officially kicked off a coordinated effort to give COVID-19 vaccinations to adults among their 450 million citizens, marking a moment of hope in the continents battle against the worst public health crisis i...

Dance historian Sunil Kothari pases away, had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago

Padma Shri dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari passed away Sunday morning at a Delhi hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest a month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 87. He had tested positive for COVID-19 almost a mo...

Turkish parliament passes associations oversight law that critics say will stifle NGOs

Turkeys parliament passed a law on Sunday that would ramp up oversight of foundations and associations and, according to rights groups including Amnesty International, risks limiting the freedoms of civil society organisations. The law allo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020