Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Braves great Niekro dead at age 81

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro, who was famous for confounding batters with his mystifying knuckleball, died in his sleep at age 81, the Atlanta Braves said on Sunday. His knuckleball led him to five All-Star selections, three 20-win seasons for the Atlanta Braves, the 300-win club, and ultimately, to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 03:11 IST
Baseball-Braves great Niekro dead at age 81
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro, who was famous for confounding batters with his mystifying knuckleball, died in his sleep at age 81, the Atlanta Braves said on Sunday. Known by the nickname "Knucksie," Niekro pitched 21 of his 24 seasons with the Braves, winning 318 games and striking out 3,342 batters, which places him eighth on the all-time list.

The Blaine, Ohio native was also an outstanding fielder, winning five gold gloves in his lengthy career. He threw a no-hitter on August 5, 1973 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. "Phil Niekro was one of the most distinctive and memorable pitchers of his generation," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

In the last century, no pitcher threw more than Phil's 5,404 innings, Manfred said. His knuckleball led him to five All-Star selections, three 20-win seasons for the Atlanta Braves, the 300-win club, and ultimately, to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. "But even more than his signature pitch and trademark durability, Phil will be remembered as one of our game's most genial people," said Manfred.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Phil's family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout his life in our National Pastime," said Manfred. Hall of Famer Willie Stargell summed up the experience of trying to hit Niekro's slow moving but highly unpredictable pitches.

"Phil Niekro's knuckleball is like a butterfly with hiccups," he said. Niekro and his late brother Joe, another knuckleballer, hold the record for the most victories by a brother combination with 539.

Phil Niekro's tenure in the big leagues also included stints with the Yankees, Indians and Blue Jays. Niekro finished with a record of 318-274 and a 3.35 ERA.

TRENDING

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. government heads toward chaotic end to 2020 as Trump fights Congress

U.S. government headed toward a chaotic last few days of the year as President Donald Trumps refusal to approve a 2.3 trillion financial package caused millions of jobless Americans to lose benefits and threatened to shut down federal agenc...

Cold chain doubts delay COVID-19 vaccinations in some German cities

Germanys coronavirus vaccination campaign faced delays in several cities on Sunday after temperature trackers showed that about 1,000 of the shots made by BioNTech and Pfizer may not have been kept cold enough during transit. When reading t...

SNE

SNE...

SNE

SNE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020