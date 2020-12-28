Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand 431; Pakistan 112-6 at tea on day 3 of 1st test

Wagner was bowling despite suffering a broken toe while batting on the second day.He tested Fawad and Rizwan with a series of short deliveries before Fawad played a rash hook shot and feathered a fine top edge to Watling.

PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 28-12-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 08:58 IST
New Zealand 431; Pakistan 112-6 at tea on day 3 of 1st test

Captain Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan weather the second session better than the first Monday on the third day of the first cricket test against New Zealand. Pakistan lost four wickets in the first session to slump from 30-1 overnight to 62-5 at lunch, replying to New Zealand’s first innings of 431.

The tourists lost only one wicket in the second session, thanks to Rizwan who batted between lunch and tea to be 29 not out at the break. Faheem Ashraf was 21, the pair had added 32 for the seventh wicket and Pakistan had recovered a little to 112-6. The session was shortened by a 20-minute rain delay then by a heavy hailstorm which caused players to dash from the field and tea to be taken early.

Scoring was painfully slow in the first session but picked up a little in the second as Pakistan added 50 runs from 21 overs for the loss of one wicket. Fawad Alam was the only man out, caught by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling from the bowling of Neil Wagner when Pakistan was 80-6. Wagner was bowling despite suffering a broken toe while batting on the second day.

He tested Fawad and Rizwan with a series of short deliveries before Fawad played a rash hook shot and feathered a fine top edge to Watling. During the first session New Zealand captured the wickets of Abid Ali for 25, nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas for 5, Azhar Ali for 5 and Haris Sohail for 3 as the Pakistan top order crumbled.

Kyle Jamieson set the collapse in motion by removing Abid. He first troubled the batsman with a ball which reared disconcertingly off a length, then bowled him with a full delivery, angled in on off stump as Abid hovered on his crease. Captain Kane Williamson immediately brought back Trent Boult who bowled around the wicket to Abbas and had him caught at slip by Ross Taylor with the last ball of his new over. Taylor claimed his 150th catch in tests.

Abbas came to the crease late on the first day and defied the New Zealand bowlers for 79 minutes. He took 37 balls to get off the mark but he did his job, making New Zealand’s bowlers work hard for his wicket. As wickets tumbled the Pakistan batsmen became focused on survival and the scoring rate all but ground to a halt — only 32 runs were scored from 26 overs in the first session. That mindset made them more vulnerable, causing batsmen to become too tentative in their footwork, more reluctant to leave outside off stump.

Azhar (5) dangled his bat at a ball from Tim Southee which was wide off, angling away. His faint edge to Watling wasn't heard by the umpire but couldn’t deceive the television replay. Four balls later Southee dismissed Haris Sohail (3) who drove at a slower ball which may have swung late. Without using his feet, he made poor contact and skewed the ball to Henry Nicholls in the gully. AP KHS KHS

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

The 63-year-old suspect in the bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning was killed in the blast that destroyed his motor home and damaged more than 40 businesses, authorities said on Sunday. FBI forensic experts matched DNA sample...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 10,976 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,976 to 1,651,834, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 348 to 30,126, the tally showed.Accordi...

Thailand confirms 144 new coronavirus infections

Thailand confirmed 144 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the majority of which were locally transmitted infections, the public health ministry said in a statement.The new cases include 129 local infections and 15 imported from abroad, the st...

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

ATT Inc, which suffered widespread outages in Tennessee and other U.S. states after a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning and damaged over 40 businesses, said it was aiming to restore all its wireless service by the end of Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020