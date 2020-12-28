Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Umesh Yadav taken for scans after suffering calf muscle injury

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav will undergo scans after he complained of pain in his calf muscle while bowling on day three of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. Umesh limped over on completing follow-through during his fourth over following which was taken back to the dressing room. India are already without the services of pacer Mohammad Shami and Umesh's injury is a major blow for the side.

"Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now," BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) wrote on Twitter. The Indian pacer had dismissed Joe Burns to give the visitors a perfect start to the second session. Australia have now lost four wickets as Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Mathew Wade all were sent back to the pavilion.

Earlier in the day, resuming the game from 277/5, India got off to a decent start but just when things appeared to be going well for the visitor, skipper Ajinkya Rahane got run out while attempting a risky single. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja hit his 15th half-century as India extended their lead by 100 runs. However, in order to add some quick runs, Jadeja went for the big shot off Mitchell Starc but found Pat Cummins in the deep.

Umesh and Ashwin then stitched a brief stand of 19 runs before India lost their third wicket of the day. Nathan Lyon dismissed Umesh in the 114th over. With the intent of scoring quick runs, the visitor started losing wickets at quick intervals and slipped from 294/6 to 326/10. But India had managed to gain a significant first-innings lead of 131 runs.

On day two, Rahane and Jadeja had put India in the drivers' seat against Australia at stumps. The host might have scalped wickets of India's top-order, but in the final session of day two, Rahane and Jadeja showed grit and determination to give India firm control of the match. On day one, India had bundled out Australia for 195 as Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets while Ashwin took three wickets. (ANI)