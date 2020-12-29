Left Menu
Gill is chill, says Sehwag as former cricketers praise India's show in Boxing Day Test

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels the biggest positive for the visitors from the Boxing Day Test win against Australia was the performance of Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:22 IST
India has levelled the four match series 1-1 (Image: ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels the biggest positive for the visitors from the Boxing Day Test win against Australia was the performance of Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj. Gill and Siraj had replaced under-fire Prithvi Shaw and injured Mohammad Shami in the second Test. While Gill impressed everyone with his batting in both the innings, Siraj hogged the limelight on Tuesday after his fiery bouncers helped India fold Australia for 200.

With no Virat Kohli, no Rohit Sharma, no Ishant Sharma, no Mohammad Shami, and the humiliation of getting bundled out for 36, it was a brilliant turnaround to level the series by India. Laxman listed out many positives from the eight-wicket win over Australia in the second Test but emphasised on the performance of the two debutants.

"Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength," Laxman tweeted. Little Master Sachin Tendulkar said to win a Test match without senior campaigners was a "terrific achievement".

"To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement.Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win," Tendulkar tweeted. Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag termed the victory a "special win" at the MCG.

"A really special win at the MCG. Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the front,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill," Sehwag tweeted. India defeated Australia by eight wickets to level the four-match Test series 1-1. The win also ensures India moves a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

