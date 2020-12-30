Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Boucher backs top six batsmen for second test versus Sri Lanka

South Africa had not scored more than 284 in any of their previous 13 test innings, leading to question-marks around a number of their top six, but an impressive first innings total of 621, albeit against an injury-depleted Sri Lanka attack, has cemented Boucher’s thinking for now. "We just got 600, why would I want to change our batting order?" he told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:40 IST
Cricket-Boucher backs top six batsmen for second test versus Sri Lanka

South Africa will go into the second test against Sri Lanka with the same top six batsmen but coach Mark Boucher acknowledges the return of fit-again fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is no certainty.

The home side will look to wrap up the two-match series in the second test that starts in Johannesburg on Jan. 3, having completed a convincing innings and 45-run victory in the first in Pretoria. South Africa had not scored more than 284 in any of their previous 13 test innings, leading to question-marks around a number of their top six, but an impressive first innings total of 621, albeit against an injury-depleted Sri Lanka attack, has cemented Boucher’s thinking for now.

"We just got 600, why would I want to change our batting order?" he told reporters. "In test cricket, you wait for your opportunity to come. We've got a couple of very good batters waiting in the wings and we will keep working with them so they are ready. "For now, it will be very difficult for me to swap a batting order that has been through a couple of tough times of late and played well. I'll take the 600 and keep working on that.

"We've got tough test series coming up against Pakistan and Australia. It's no time to start experimenting." Boucher admits there will be the temptation to include leading strike bowler Kagiso Rabada but says they will have to be "smart" over their use of him this season.

"Sometimes with bowlers you want to play a guy for the sake of playing him because he is your top bowler, but you need to consider his workloads, from a mental and physical side. "We want to play KG (Rabada) all the time, but he has got to get his workloads up or there is a high risk of him getting injured."

South Africa have included left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks in their squad for the second test after he passed COVID-19 protocols having tested positive before the team went into camp for the series. Uncapped seamer Migael Pretorius has been released after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman tea estate worker dies in elephant attack

A 56-year-old woman estateworker was trampled to death by an elephant in Valparai in thedistrict on Wednesday,police saidThe elephant, which strayed into Nalakathu teaestate, chased three women workers this afternoon, they saidWhile two man...

Govt-farmers meeting: Ministers join union leaders to share langar food

Three union ministers joined farm leaders on Wednesday to share langar food arranged by protesting farmers during their sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The langar community kitchen food arrived in a van at t...

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM. . MDS4 KL-CHURCH-MEMORANDUM Church dispute Jacobite faction submits mass memorandum to Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has submitted...

Cong leader, nephew shot dead in UP's Chitrakoot

A local Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead allegedly by their neighbour in Prasiddhpur village here, police said on Wednesday. Pahadi police station SHO Shravan Kumar Singh has been suspended on charges of laxity following the do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020