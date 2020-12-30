Left Menu
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Samson, Sreesanth, Uthappa named in Kerala squad

Swashbuckling batsmen Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa and pacer S Sreesanth have been named in the 20-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

30-12-2020
India batsman Sanju Samson . Image Credit: ANI

Swashbuckling batsmen Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa and pacer S Sreesanth have been named in the 20-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the squad and named wicket-keeper Samson as the captain of the side for the shortest format competition which is scheduled to begin on January 10.

Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. However, his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years in 2019, which got completed in September this year. "There is nothing stronger than a broken man, who has rebuilt himself.. Thnks a lot for all the support nd love," Sreesanth tweeted.

Kerala squad: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby (VC), Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P. The team will leave for Mumbai from Kochi on Friday.

Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the knockout matches of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The BCCI has conveyed to its affiliated units that Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the quarter-finals (January 26-27), semi-finals (January 29), and the final on January 31. (ANI)

