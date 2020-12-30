I am well and safe: Azharuddin after escaping car accident

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Wednesday said he is well and safe after his car met with a minor accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier in the day. The former batsman further thanked his supporters for their prayers and good wishes.

"Good evening everyone. Thank you for all your messages. I had a minor accident today and I am well and safe by the grace of allah. Thanks for all the concern," Azharuddin tweeted. Earlier, after the accident, Azharuddin's personal assistant said that the veteran cricketer escaped unhurt.

"Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associates when the car lost its control and rammed into a hotel where a worker got injured," Soorwal police station incharge Chandrabhan Singh said. "Police reached the spot and all the three persons including Azharuddin were taken away in a different vehicle while the injured was admitted at a government hospital," he added. (ANI)