Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Querrey given suspended $20,000 fine for quarantine breach

The governing body also said it took Querrey's "many years of otherwise good standing with the ATP and other mitigating factors" into consideration when deciding on a suspended fine. World number 53 Querrey, who won the most recent of his 10 ATP titles at the 2017 Los Cabos Open, has five days to appeal the decision.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 02:23 IST
Tennis-Querrey given suspended $20,000 fine for quarantine breach
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

American Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP for breaching COVID-19 protocols at the St Petersburg Open in October, the governing body for men's tennis said on Wednesday. Querrey, 33, was withdrawn from the tournament after he returned a positive COVID-19 test a day before the main draw began but left the country on a private plane despite being placed in isolation by Russian authorities.

The ATP called Querrey's conduct "contrary to the integrity of the game" but added that the fine will be lifted if Querrey does not commit further breaches of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 within a probationary six-month period. The governing body also said it took Querrey's "many years of otherwise good standing with the ATP and other mitigating factors" into consideration when deciding on a suspended fine.

World number 53 Querrey, who won the most recent of his 10 ATP titles at the 2017 Los Cabos Open, has five days to appeal the decision. St Petersburg tournament organisers said in October that Querrey, his wife and baby son all tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They said Querrey did not open his hotel door for a doctor's visit the next day and that the family left the hotel without informing the reception.

Also Read: Putin says he will receive Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 when possible

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-Capitals sign Slovak defenseman Chara to one-year deal

Long-time Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has agreed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, the NHL team said on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Slovak defenseman, who in 2011 became the second European-born captain to win the Stanl...

Brazil, under mounting pressure, eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil will soon weigh emergency-use approval for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after Britain gave the green light on Wednesday, as the South American country was forced into making regulatory concessions to speed up its lagging immunizatio...

McConnell rules out $2,000 checks as Republican tensions with Trump rise

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday ruled out a vote on a bill to raise coronavirus relief checks to 2,000 from 600, likely killing the effort pushed by President Donald Trump. McConnell said on the Senate floor that ...

FACTBOX-Argentina approves abortion but what are the laws globally?

Corrects typo in 8th bullet point By Emma BathaLONDON, Dec 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion on Wednesday, permitting terminations up to 14 weeks, a triumph for wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020