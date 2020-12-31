Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Marine staring at 100K pounds revenue loss with Spurs tie behind closed doors

We can't express our gratitude enough for the support we have received so far from across the footballing spectrum." The virtual tickets are priced at 10 pounds each with the club saying they will be entered into a raffle with the winner being allowed to manage the side in a friendly game in the future.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:53 IST
Soccer-Marine staring at 100K pounds revenue loss with Spurs tie behind closed doors

Eighth-tier side Marine said on Thursday they are selling virtual tickets for their third round FA Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to raise vital funds after the match was moved behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marine landed a dream clash against the Premier League club in what would have been a lucrative fixture on Jan. 10, with the lower division side looking to have 500 fans attending the game.

But with the Merseyside region being placed into Tier 3 of Britain's COVID-19 restrictions, the game must now be played behind closed doors, resulting in around 100,000 pounds ($136,440) in lost revenue. To make matters worse, the club said a sponsor was also pulling out of an advertising package worth 20,000 pounds with fans no longer welcome at Rossett Park.

"A club like Marine lives for this type of FA Cup run that can make or break the club's future," it said in a statement. "With this support, our magical FA Cup run will hopefully allow us to secure our future for years to come. We can't express our gratitude enough for the support we have received so far from across the footballing spectrum."

The virtual tickets are priced at 10 pounds each with the club saying they will be entered into a raffle with the winner being allowed to manage the side in a friendly game in the future. The FA Cup has also scrapped replays for this season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the COVID-19 crisis, denying Marine an additional fixture if they defy the odds and manage to draw with Spurs.

($1 = 0.7329 pounds)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls

Daimler AGs North American truck unit on Thursday agreed to a 30 million U.S. civil penalty to resolve an investigation of delayed recalls, the second time since late 2019 the German automaker has agreed to settle a probe by U.S. auto safet...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Wear masks till there is understanding of effect of vaccinated population on transmission: Kang

People should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing until there is a better understanding of the effect of vaccinated population on transmission, top vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang said on Thursday. She said sections of rural...

PNB extends festival offer till Mar

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Thursday announced the extension of its festival bonanza offer till March. The promotional scheme has been rechristened now as PNB NEW YEAR BONANZA-2021, the bank said in a statement.Under the PNB New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020