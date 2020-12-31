Left Menu
Everton forward Claire Emslie has completed a permanent move to the club from US side Orlando Pride, signing an 18-month deal on Thursday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:49 IST
Claire Emslie seals permanent switch to Everton
Everton forward Claire Emslie (Photo/ Everton Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Everton forward Claire Emslie has completed a permanent move to the club from US side Orlando Pride, signing an 18-month deal on Thursday. The new contract means the Scottish striker will remain with Everton until June 2022. Emslie made an instant impact after joining Everton on loan from Orlando in August, playing an important role as Willie Kirk's side won their opening four Women's Super League (WSL) matches.

Her influence was recognised when she was nominated for October's WSL Player of the Month prize. The 26-year-old has missed the Toffees' recent matches due to injury but is expected to make her comeback early in the new year.

"I am so happy and excited to sign permanently at Everton. I have really enjoyed my football here at the club so far. I believe in the club's plans and ambitions and I want to be part of the team achieving those goals," Emslie told club's official website. Emslie has again flourished under the guidance of Kirk, after previously working with the Everton manager at Bristol City and Hibernian, where they won the Scottish League Cup in 2011.

The explosive attacker boasts a wealth of trophy-winning experience, having also lifted domestic silverware with Manchester City and Australian top-flight team Melbourne City. "Making Claire's stay at the Club permanent is a really important signing for us. It is no secret that I have signed her a number of times, which proves my trust in her. She is a very, very hard worker, is two-footed, creative and versatile enough to be able to play anywhere across the front three," Kirk said.

"She immediately made a big impact on and off the pitch on her arrival and, despite that impact being curtailed slightly due to a frustrating injury, I have no doubt she will prove to be a key signing for us in the long-term," she added. (ANI)

