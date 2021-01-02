Cricket-Five Indian players isolated as boards investigate protocol breach
Five India cricketers were placed in isolation while the Australian and Indian cricket boards investigate allegations of breach of biosecurity protocols after a video surfaced showing the players eating at a Melbourne restaurant.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:49 IST
Five India cricketers were placed in isolation while the Australian and Indian cricket boards investigate allegations of breach of biosecurity protocols after a video surfaced showing the players eating at a Melbourne restaurant. A video posted on social media showed Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw eating together.
Australia and India are in the middle of a four-test series with both sides currently staying in Melbourne before travelling to Sydney for the third test from Thursday. According to the strict biosecurity protocols set by Cricket Australia, players are allowed to sit outside but not allowed to dine inside restaurants.
"The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols," Cricket Australia said in a statement.
