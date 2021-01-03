The following are the top/expected stories at 2140 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PROTOCOL Full Indian squad, including isolated five, travelling to Sydney together; Brisbane Test on as of now By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The entire Indian cricket contingent, including the five players who are in precautionary isolation, will travel to Sydney for the third Test against Australia together in the same chartered flight on Monday.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-LD RAHANE Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Chappell (Eds: Recasting intro) New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Ian Chappell was not surprised to see Ajinkya Rahane captain India ''flawlessly'' to a series-levelling triumph against Australia in the Melbourne Test as he feels the Mumbaikar comes across a ''born leader'', capable of being both ''smart and brave''. SPO-CRI-IND-WADE We won't prefer back-to-back matches in SCG, looking forward to final Test at Gabba: Wade Melbourne, Jan 3 (PTI) Australia opener Matthew Wade on Sunday said his side would not like the scheduled final Test in Brisbane being shifted to Sydney even as reports emerged that India are reluctant to play at the Gabba because of stricter quarantine protocols there.

SPO-BAD-IND-THAILAND Saina and Co. leave for Thailand, Sindhu to fly from London New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Indian badminton team, including Olympic hopefuls Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth, on Sunday left for Thailand to compete in back-to-back BWF World Tour Super 1000 events. SPO-VIRUS-BAD-MOMOTA Momota tests positive for COVID-19, Japan pulls out of Thailand events New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) World number one Kento Momota's long-awaited return to the international circuit got delayed after the Japanese tested positive for COVID-19, prompting his national team to pull out of upcoming events in Thailand, Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Sunday.

SPO-SHOOT-MANU-PRACTICE Manu Bhaker to practice in Bhopal ahead of selection trials at KSSR By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics hopeful Manu Bhaker on Sunday left for Bhopal to continue her practice at MP State Shooting Academy during the time the capital's Dr. Karni Singh range will be occupied with selection trials for rifle and shotgun shooters. SPO-FOOT-ISL-SCEB SC East Bengal strike right notes to defeat Odisha FC 3-1, secure first ISL win Vasco, Jan 3 (PTI) SC East Bengal finally made the right moves to beat a lacklustre Odisha FC 3-1 and secure their first win in their maiden Indian Super League season here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-SC-HEARING SC could hear former India goalkeeper's petition against AIFF on Monday New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey's petition against the All India Football Federation could be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday, days after the AIFF approved an extension of its executive committee in violation of the Sports Code. SPO-AICFAICF elections: Chauhan faction flags concerns over integrity, security of online voting Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) A day ahead of the virtual elections to the All India Chess Federation (AICF), the Bharat Singh Chauhan faction on Sunday raised concerns over the integrity and security of online voting.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-IND Rani Rampal-led Indian women's hockey team leaves for Argentina tour New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team, led by Rani Rampal, on Sunday left the country for the tour of Argentina, looking to gain international match exposure after nearly a break of one year due to COVID-19 pandemic..