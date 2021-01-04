Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Uruguayan FA urges English FA to review Cavani ban

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:54 IST
Soccer-Uruguayan FA urges English FA to review Cavani ban
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) criticised their English counterparts for banning Edinson Cavani on Monday, calling his three-match sanction for alleged racism "a flagrant injustice that damages the morals of an unimpeachable man."

The AUF "exhorts the FA to review its sanction," it said in a statement. "We are convinced, through our profound knowledge of the person and analysis of the incident, that he does not deserve (the ban) nor the consequential moral aggravation." The Manchester United striker was suspended last week by the FA and fined 100,000 pounds ($136,330) for a term he used in an Instagram post following his side's 3-2 win at Southampton on Nov. 29, before taking it down and apologising.

The FA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Uruguayan FA's request came shortly after a similar appeal by Cavani's national team mates.

The Uruguayan players' union (AFU) said the English FA "committed a discriminatory act against the culture and way of life of the Uruguayan people". The statement was shared on Twitter by Uruguay captain Diego Godin.

"Edinson Cavani has never committed any conduct that could be interpreted as racist," the AFU said. "He merely used a common expression in Latin America to affectionately address a loved one or close friend. "The sanction shows the English Football Association's biased, dogmatic and ethnocentric vision that only allows a subjective interpretation to be made from its particular and excluding conclusion, however flawed it may be.

"We request the FA to immediately overturn the sanction imposed on Edinson Cavani and reinstate his good name and honour in the world that has been so unfairly tarnished by this reprehensible decision." The Uruguayan Academy of Letters, which protects and promotes the Spanish language in Uruguay, also denounced the ban last week, calling the sanction an example of English football's lack of "cultural and linguistic knowledge."

Cavani, who has scored four times for United this season, missed Friday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa due to the suspension. The 33-year-old will also miss their League Cup semi-final against rivals Manchester City on Wednesday as well as Saturday's FA Cup third-round match against Watford.

As part of its punishment, the FA also said Cavani must complete "face-to-face education". ($1 = 0.7335 pounds)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 384 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

As many as 384 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the national capital, according to Delhis Health Department on Monday. A total of 727 recoveries and 12 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours.The overall ca...

UK becomes world's first to roll out Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as cases surge

The UK on Monday began rolling out the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the first nation to inoculate people with the cheaper and easy-to-handle jab outside of trials. The Oxford vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Germany weighed whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of BioNTech and Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine to make scarce supplies go further, and Denmark approved a delay of up to six weeks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVI...

Bird flu outbreak in two Kerala districts

An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from some parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, prompting authorities to order culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds in and around a one km radius of the affected areas. Tests conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021