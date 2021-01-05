Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: I don't coach Smith, he coaches himself, says Langer

Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith is going through a lean patch in the ongoing series but coach Justin Langer feels the batsman will find his form in the third Test against India.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:33 IST
Ind vs Aus: I don't coach Smith, he coaches himself, says Langer
Australia batsman Steve Smith. Image Credit: ANI

Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith is going through a lean patch in the ongoing series but coach Justin Langer feels the batsman will find his form in the third Test against India. Smith, who won the ICC Test Player of the Decade award, had found his form ahead of the limited-overs series, but wasn't able to carry on the momentum in the longest format. Coach Langer backed Smith and warned Team India that great players do not miss out on scoring for a long period.

"Imagine how good we will be when he does start batting -- that's how I look at it. He hasn't had the best of series so far. He will be the first to admit that. My gosh, what I know about great players, the longer they miss out, the sooner they are coming good again," Langer said during a virtual press conference. "That puts a big smile on my face. How do you coach Steve? I don't coach Steve Smith. Steve Smith coaches himself and I am sure he is going to work it out," he added.

Langer expressed his excitement and said he can't wait to watch Smith bat as long as he is coaching the team from Down Under. "He is a great player and I can't wait to watch him bat this Test match and the next Test match and, hopefully, for as long as I am coach," said Langer.

The right-handed batsman has been dismissed twice by India's spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin. His struggle against the off-spinner became obvious when Smith himself admitted that he allowed the spinner to dictate terms in their battle in the ongoing Test series. The third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7. Both the Indian and Australian line-ups moved to Sydney on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morrisons says supplies are flowing from Europe post Brexit -CEO

Morrisons, Britains fourth biggest supermarket group, has not experienced any issues with supplies from continental Europe since a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union kicked in on Jan. 1, its boss said on Tuesday. There is no iss...

Camouflage your Shelves with Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirWe are always on the lookout for an organised home where we do not prefer a cluttered living room, bedroom or kitchen. We tend to build shelves that will be used extensively, for reorganising or stacking h...

A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies

The Environmental Protection Agency has completed one of its last major rollbacks under the Trump administration, changing how it considers evidence of harm from pollutants in a way that opponents say could cripple future public-health regu...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. LGD5 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC paves way for Central Vista Project in majority verdict New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the ambitious Central Vista Project, which covers a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021