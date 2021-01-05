Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-WTA announce provisional calendar for women's tour to Wimbledon championships

However, there is no new date announced for the prestigious BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, often called the "fifth major" and usually held in March, which was postponed last week due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2020 edition of the tournament was the first major professional sporting event in the United States cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, on the eve of its scheduled start.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:58 IST
Tennis-WTA announce provisional calendar for women's tour to Wimbledon championships
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The WTA announced a provisional calendar for the women's tour on Tuesday with events lined up until the Wimbledon championships in June-July. The sport's governing body had previously announced the first seven weeks of the tour, starting with the season-opening WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi from Thursday.

Apart from the three Grand Slams -- Australian Open (starting Feb. 8), French Open (May 23) and Wimbledon (June 28) -- the first half of the year will have four WTA 1000 events in Dubai and Miami (both in March), Madrid (April) and Rome (May). Other WTA 500 events on the schedule https://www.wtatennis.com/news/1966501/wta-announces-provisional-2021-calendar-into-july include Doha and St Petersburg (March) and Charleston and Stuttgart (April).

The rebranded Fed Cup, now known as the Billie Jean King Cup, is scheduled to start on April 12. However, there is no new date announced for the prestigious BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, often called the "fifth major" and usually held in March, which was postponed last week due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was the first major professional sporting event in the United States cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, on the eve of its scheduled start. The WTA also said it has yet to decide on the dates for its season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China after last year's edition was cancelled due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SGPC plans to install solar systems at gurdwaras: Bibi Jagir Kaur

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC on Tuesday said it will install solar systems at historic gurdwaras to reduce the cost of electricity and a plan would be drawn for the preparation of langar by steam. During a meeting of the...

Rise in credit may not always find its way towards increasing investments: RBI paper

An increase in credit may not always find its way towards investments as business entities may use credit lines to finance their current liabilities, a Reserve Bank paper said on Tuesday. The paper further says that banks respond to changes...

Heavy snowfall: Prompt action by Srinagar admin ensures normal functioning of essential services

The Srinagar administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary acted promptly to clear snow from roads and also ensured normal functioning of hospitals as the Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said on Tuesday....

Fintech startup Affirm aims for over $9 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Affirm Holdings Inc, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder Max Levchin, is aiming for a valuation of over 9 billion in its initial public offering, the lending startup said in a filing on Tuesday.Affirm said it plans to price its shares...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021