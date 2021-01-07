Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Kandie gunning for 10,000m glory for Kenya in Tokyo

"I have the drive to prove to the world that I can also perform in track, that is why I made a decision to compete in a 10,000m event with the aim of securing an Olympic ticket," Kandie told the Xinhua news agency. "I will be more than happy to see the Kenyan flag being hoisted for the 10,000m in Tokyo.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:48 IST
Athletics-Kandie gunning for 10,000m glory for Kenya in Tokyo

Kenya's half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie says he is shifting his focus to the 10,000 metres as he looks to earn a ticket for this year's Tokyo Olympics and help end his country's 53-year wait for a gold medal in the event. Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon last month, finishing in 57 minutes and 32 seconds and breaking the previous record of 58:01 set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in September 2019.

Kenya's last Olympic gold in the 10,000m came in 1968 when Naftali Temu triumphed in Mexico City, and Kandie is hoping to go one better than Paul Tergat and Paul Tanui, who won silver in 2000 and 2016 respectively. "I have the drive to prove to the world that I can also perform in track, that is why I made a decision to compete in a 10,000m event with the aim of securing an Olympic ticket," Kandie told the Xinhua news agency.

"I will be more than happy to see the Kenyan flag being hoisted for the 10,000m in Tokyo. "I know we, as a country, haven't posted the best results in 10,000m recently but I believe with team work and early preparations we will be able to achieve good results in the Tokyo Games."

The Tokyo Olympics are due to take place from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being pushed back by a year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jumbo committees' formed in Cong's Tamil Nadu unit are not going to adversely impact party, will bring factions together: Mani Shankar Aiyar to PTI.

Jumbo committees formed in Congs Tamil Nadu unit are not going to adversely impact party, will bring factions together Mani Shankar Aiyar to PTI....

Bird flu outbreak: Central team reaches Kerala

A three-member central team arrived here on Thursday to assess the situation arising out of outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, official sources said. The team comprising Union Health Ministrys public health specialist...

Congress rejects objection to Biden's victory in Arizona

The House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday local time rejected an objection to President-elect Joe Bidens victory in Arizona. The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Republican Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz...

FinAlyzer has been selected by SWELECT to Modernize Financial Reporting Operations

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- SWELECT has selected FinAlyzer for their financial consolidation and reporting requirements. FinAlyzer would enable SWELECT to automate and streamline the financial reporting operations within th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021