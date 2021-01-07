Hockey India introduces open application, registration system for players

Left Menu
Hockey India on Thursday introduced an open application and registration process for players under various categories, similar to the open application and registration process for coaches and technical officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:01 IST
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Thursday introduced an open application and registration process for players under various categories, similar to the open application and registration process for coaches and technical officials. Any hockey player across the country can submit their application for further approval of Hockey India Registered Member Unit to register as a player through the link: https://muportal.hockeyindia.org/player-registration-form.

Once a candidate submits his/her application, he or she would need the approval of the concerned Hockey India registered Member Unit under which a player is submitting the application. Once the application is approved by the Hockey India Member Unit, the application would require the final approval of Hockey India prior to the confirmation of registration of a player.

The open application and registration process will make the process of registration of players more transparent and accessible to every hockey player around the country. "It is fantastic to see that the open application and registration system is being introduced for players as well. It will be a tremendous boost for anybody and everybody, who wants to register as a hockey player in India," said Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India.

"I am delighted to see the sections on hockey facilities and Disciplinary Actions being added to the Portal. Post the addition of the hockey facilities section, it will be very easy for us to gauge the standard of facilities available with each of the Member Units," he added. Hockey India has further introduced a section for information about the hockey facilities available with various member units on the portal. Each member unit would need to update the details of various types of Hockey Facilities available with each of them.

Hockey India has also introduced a section on disciplinary actions. The details regarding the disciplinary actions could now be viewed by Hockey India Member units on the portal The Hockey India Member Unit Portal has enabled Hockey India registered Member Units to shift from a manual system to a digitalised system for registration of players, coaches and technical officials, online application for temporary and permanent player transfers, and managing documentation for National Championships including team entry form and submission of the participation fee. (ANI)

