Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Zidane isolating, missed training due to contact's COVID positive - media

Real did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. The story in ABC said Zidane learned of the contact testing positive on Thursday morning and subsequently did not attend Real Madrid's training session ahead of Saturday's La Liga game away to Osasuna.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:03 IST
Soccer-Zidane isolating, missed training due to contact's COVID positive - media

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is isolating after a close contact of his tested positive for COVID-19, Spanish newspaper ABC said on Thursday. Real did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The story in ABC said Zidane learned of the contact testing positive on Thursday morning and subsequently did not attend Real Madrid's training session ahead of Saturday's La Liga game away to Osasuna. The report added that the Frenchman had undergone a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the result, although La Liga must approve his return to work as its protocols dictate that a person should isolate for three days and then get a negative test before returning to training or take part in a match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain tops 2 mln COVID-19 cases as infection rate rises

Spain became the fourth Western European country to pass 2 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, while the rate of infection continued to climb. The ministry reported 42,360 cases since Tuesday, bringin...

Ghaziabad: Man held for bid to kill cousins

The Murad Nagar police here arrested a man for allegedly firing at his cousins with an intention to kill them, an official said on Thursday.The incident took place when the victims were talking outside the accuseds house after the funeral o...

Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed and perhaps indefinitely, the most significant sanction of the president by any major soci...

China makes representation to UK over meddling in Hong Kong Affairs: Foreign Ministry

A day after the United Kingdom lambasted Beijing for the arrest of over 50 pro-democracy politicians and activists under the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday claimed that Hong Kong was a territory of China and any interfer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021