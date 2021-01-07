Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mauricio stars as Odisha dominates Kerala for first win of the season

PTI | Bambolim | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:35 IST
Mauricio stars as Odisha dominates Kerala for first win of the season

Odisha FC picked up their first win of the season, defeating Kerala Blasters 4-2 in an Indian Super League clash, here on Thursday.

Kerala drew first blood through Jordan Murray (7') but Odisha took the lead in the first half itself through an own goal from Jeakson Singh (22') and a strike from Steven Taylor (42').

Diego Mauricio's second-half brace (50', 60') then settled the tie in favour of Odisha. Gary Hooper (79') scored a consolation for Kerala, but it proved to be not enough to spark a comeback.

It was Odisha, which started better, enforcing a corner in the third minute but Kerala scored the opener much against the run of play.

KP Rahul headed Facundo Pereyra's free-kick at goal and a diving Arshdeep Singh could only parry it straight into Murray's path. The latter made no mistake from a tight angle.

Odisha struck back 15 minutes later in a somewhat fortuitous fashion.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga found Mauricio on the right and his shot took a heavy deflection off Jeakson before trickling past a wrong-footed Albino Gomes.

Vicente Gomez almost came up with an equaliser as he headed in Pereyra's cross, but it was straight at Arshdeep.

Kerala would rue the misses soon with Taylor taking advantage of some poor defending to give Odisha the lead just before half-time.

Jerry's cross found Taylor unmarked at the far post and the English defender calmly slotted in.

Jerry missed a good chance straight after the restart, but Mauricio would soon ensure that his miss went unpunished. First, he scored Odisha's third after Jerry's lob found him clear on goal.

Ten minutes later, he scored a spectacular goal to put the result beyond doubt.

The Brazilian received the ball from Nandhakumar Sekhar and beat a defender before curling it past the keeper from outside the box.

Kerala had a glimmer of hope in the 79th minute when Gary Hooper netted their second.

Jordan Murray did well to put the ball in the box and found Hooper, who slashed at goal. His shot took a deflection off Taylor before going in.

The goal inspired the previously-downbeat Kerala players as they launched assault after assault on the Odisha goal.

However, the Odisha defence stood firm as their coach Stuart Baxter celebrated his first win of the season at the final whistle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain tops 2 mln COVID-19 cases as infection rate rises

Spain became the fourth Western European country to pass 2 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, while the rate of infection continued to climb. The ministry reported 42,360 cases since Tuesday, bringin...

Ghaziabad: Man held for bid to kill cousins

The Murad Nagar police here arrested a man for allegedly firing at his cousins with an intention to kill them, an official said on Thursday.The incident took place when the victims were talking outside the accuseds house after the funeral o...

Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed and perhaps indefinitely, the most significant sanction of the president by any major soci...

China makes representation to UK over meddling in Hong Kong Affairs: Foreign Ministry

A day after the United Kingdom lambasted Beijing for the arrest of over 50 pro-democracy politicians and activists under the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday claimed that Hong Kong was a territory of China and any interfer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021