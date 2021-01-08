Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to win approval in Japan until May due to requirements for local clinical trials, the distributor said, casting doubt over a nationwide vaccination rollout before the summer Tokyo Olympics. With an eye on the Olympics due to start in late July, Japan has secured rights to at least 540 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from several Western developers, the biggest quantity in Asia and more than enough for its 126 million population. NHL: Leafs, Senators cleared to play in home arenas amid COVID-19

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have been cleared to play home games in their respective arenas when the NHL season begins next week in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave, the Canadian province of Ontario said on Thursday. Ontario Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod made the announcement on the same day the province, which entered a 28-day lockdown that started on Boxing Day, reported a record one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases. NBA roundup: Last-second put-back lifts Celtics past Heat

Rookie guard Payton Pritchard scored on a put-back with two-tenths of a second left to give the Boston Celtics a 107-105 win over the host Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-2 Pritchard followed up on a missed drive by Marcus Smart. Top 25 roundup: Louisville upends No. 19 Virginia Tech

Carlik Jones scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half and David Johnson added 17 as host Louisville overcame No. 19 Virginia Tech scoring the game's first 11 points to upset the Hokies 73-71 on Wednesday night. Virginia Tech rallied late, getting a chance for the win on the game's final possession, but Hunter Cattoor missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer. Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Sorenstam, Player, Zaharias

U.S. President Donald Trump, facing calls for his removal from office, turned from controversy to ceremony on Thursday as he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Babe Didrikson Zaharias. With just 13 days left in his term, Trump gave the nation’s highest civilian honor to Sweden's Sorenstam, a 10-times major champion, and South African Player, winner of nine major titles. Texans officially name Nick Caserio as GM

Following two years without a general manager, the Houston Texans began reshaping their management structure in naming Nick Caserio as general manager on Thursday. Caserio signed a six-year deal and faces immediate pressure to turn the franchise's fortunes. The Texans went 4-12 last season and the assets to actively reload for the 2021 season are limited. NFL-Seahawks' Wilson calls for calm amid U.S. Capitol violence

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has called for calm after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election won by Joe Biden. Protesters forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol. Red Sox coach Smith sets sights on MLB managerial role

Bianca Smith, who this week became the first Black woman coach in professional baseball when she was hired by the Boston Red Sox, hopes to be manager of a Major League Baseball club one day. Smith was appointed this week to serve as a minor league coach based at the team's player development complex in Fort Meyers, Florida. NBA plays on with 'heavy heart' after U.S. Capitol violence, Blake decision

The NBA went ahead with its slate of games on Wednesday even as players said they were disturbed by images of chaos at the U.S. Capitol and the decision not to bring charges against a Wisconsin police officer for an August shooting. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

