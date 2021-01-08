Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-'It's impossible': Tokyo residents concerned about hosting Games

As Tokyo woke up to its second state of emergency on Friday, many people believe it will be difficult, perhaps impossible, to host the Olympic Games safely. The Japanese government and International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided in March to postpone the Olympics by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:08 IST
Olympics-'It's impossible': Tokyo residents concerned about hosting Games

As Tokyo woke up to its second state of emergency on Friday, many people believe it will be difficult, perhaps impossible, to host the Olympic Games safely.

The Japanese government and International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided in March to postpone the Olympics by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The global sports showpiece is now slated to start in less than 200 days and run from July 23 to Aug. 8. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated on Thursday his intention to hold the Games.

However, a December poll by public broadcaster NHK showed a third of Japanese residents want the Games to be scrapped due to fears an influx of foreign arrivals may cause a further spike in COVID-19 cases. In the same poll, 31% of respondents favoured another delay, while only 27% said the Olympics should go ahead as scheduled. "I think it's difficult. It's impossible to hold the Olympics," said 75-year-old Tatsuhiko Akamasu, who was visiting Tokyo on Friday from nearby Saitama.

"It's only two and a half months until the torch relay. I don't think we can get the virus under control during this period." The 121-day torch relay, which normally heralds the countdown to the Olympic Games, will begin in Fukushima on March 25, an anticipated date as it was shortly before the event was due to start last year that the postponement decision was made.

"I think it is more likely that we won't hold the Olympics, and I would rather the government make the decision at some point to cancel it," said 74-year-old Hisashi Miyabe. Over 15,000 athletes from across the world are expected to descend on Tokyo for the Games, leading to concerns they may bring new mutations of the virus to Japan.

"I think the interaction between people will cause further spread of the coronavirus, and it is more likely that the virus may mutate if the infection numbers are increasing. I feel that is a bit scary," said 23-year-old student Yuki Furusho.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI announces up to 30 bps concession on home loans rates

State Bank of India on Friday announced an interest concession of up to 30 basis points on home loans and a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees.The new home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80 per cent for l...

Plea to withdraw Mangalore electricity supply co's proposal to hike power tariff hike

The Kanara Chamber of Commerceand Industry KCCI has requested Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa to withdraw the proposed hike in electricitytariff by Mangalore electricity supply company Mescom.In a letter to the Chief Minister, KCCI ...

Migrant workers suffer as coronavirus cases surge in Thailand

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Jan 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Migrant workers in Thailand are struggling to find work and survive after coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian nation reached record highs and employers imposed new res...

Scientists exemplify world's fastest optical neuromorphic processor for AI

A Swinburne University of Technology led team has demonstrated the worlds fastest and most powerful optical neuromorphic processor for artificial intelligence AI that can operate faster than 10 trillion operations per second and is capable ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021