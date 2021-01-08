Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Tour champion Pogacar and UAE Emirates mates first team to get COVID-19 vaccine

"The riders and staff of the Tour de France 2020 winning team UAE Team Emirates have taken the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention approved COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG," UAE Emirates said in a statement. "A total of 27 riders, including the Tour de France 2020 winner Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, plus 32 staff have now received the vaccine." They are the first professional cycling team to be vaccinated. Among those vaccinated was Colombian Fernando Gaviria, who last October became one of the rare patients to have had the disease twice.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:21 IST
Cycling-Tour champion Pogacar and UAE Emirates mates first team to get COVID-19 vaccine

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and his UAE Emirates team mates has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a training camp in Abu Dhabi, the team said on Friday. "The riders and staff of the Tour de France 2020 winning team UAE Team Emirates have taken the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention approved COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG," UAE Emirates said in a statement.

"A total of 27 riders, including the Tour de France 2020 winner Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, plus 32 staff have now received the vaccine." They are the first professional cycling team to be vaccinated.

Among those vaccinated was Colombian Fernando Gaviria, who last October became one of the rare patients to have had the disease twice. The pandemic forced the 2020 cycling season to shut down for four-and-a-half months before resuming in August, with Pogacar ending up winning the Tour in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JB Chemicals gets USFDA nod for generic product

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Loratadine tablets, used to treat allergies, in the American market.The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA has approved compa...

Reliance Capital's total outstanding debt rises to Rs 20,380 cr

Reliance Capital Ltd RCL, part of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has said the total outstanding debt rose to Rs 20,379.71 at the end of December 2020.The total debt, including interest, stood at Rs 19,805.7 crore on August 31, 2020.To...

SBI announces up to 30 bps concession on home loans rates

State Bank of India on Friday announced an interest concession of up to 30 basis points on home loans and a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees.The new home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80 per cent for l...

Plea to withdraw Mangalore electricity supply co's proposal to hike power tariff hike

The Kanara Chamber of Commerceand Industry KCCI has requested Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa to withdraw the proposed hike in electricitytariff by Mangalore electricity supply company Mescom.In a letter to the Chief Minister, KCCI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021