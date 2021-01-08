The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC in Panaji STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD INDJadeja, Gill do star turns as India dominate day 2 despite Smith century(Eds: Adding details) Sydney, Jan 8 (PTI) Steve Smith's typically gutsy hundred was neutralised by Ravindra Jadeja's four-wicket haul and rookie Shubman Gill's fluent half-century as a resolute India reached 96/2 after dismissing Australia for 338 on the second day of the third Test here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-JADEJA-RUNOUTI can rewind and play this Smith run-out, my best ever: Ravindra Jadeja Sydney, Jan 8 (PTI) An exceptional all-rounder, India's Ravindra Jadeja was pretty chuffed about running Steve Smith out with a direct hit in the ongoing third Test against Australia and called it his ''best ever'' fielding effort which he can watch any number of times.

SPO-CRI-IND-JADEJAWith no turn on offer, the plan was to vary pace and create angles: Jadeja Sydney, Jan 8 (PTI) The plan was to vary pace of his deliveries and create angles since there was not much turn on offer, said all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his four wicket haul reduced Australia to 338 on day two of the third Test here on Friday. SPO-CRI-IND-SMITHBeing faster on feet, putting concerted pressure on Ashwin worked: Smith Sydney, Jan 8 (PTI) Faster footwork along with the tactic of attacking Ravichandran Ashwin straightaway worked wonders for him during his first century on home soil in three years, Australian batsman Steve Smith said on Friday.

SPO-CRI-SMITH-BRISBANEAustralia would like to play at the Gabba, says Smith despite lockdown Sydney, Jan 8 (PTI) Australia ''would like to play'' the fourth and final Test against India in Brisbane, batting mainstay Steve Smith said on Friday even as Queensland entered into a three-day coronavirus-forced lockdown casting fresh doubts on the fate of the match.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-VENUEQueensland is entitled to protect its people and similarly BCCI its players: Gavaskar Sydney, Jan 8 (PTI) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said that BCCI is only ''protecting its players'' by seeking a quarantine relaxation ahead of the fourth Test, just like Queensland health authorities are entitled to shield their people in the wake of fresh COVID-19 cases in Brisbane. SPO-CRI-IND-VENUE4th Test Mess: New three-day lockdown in Brisbane City puts Test match under fresh cloud(Eds: Adding attribution) Sydney, Jan 8 (PTI) A new three-day lockdown in Brisbane has put Cricket Australia in a spot of bother as it makes desperate efforts to hold the fourth and final Test against India in the Queensland state capital from January 15.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM-JUNIORIndian junior women's hockey team set to tour Chile for six games New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team will resume competition after more than a year following the coronavirus-induced break when it tours Chile for six matches later this month.

SPO-CRI-GAYLE-T10-OLYMPICSGayle feels cricket's T10 format can be included in Olympics Abu Dhabi, Jan 8 (PTI) West Indies' swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle wants cricket's latest and shortest format -- T10 -- to be included in the Olympic Games roster.

SPO-BAD-BWF-FIXINGBWF bans three Indonesian players for life for match-fixing New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday handed life bans to three Indonesian shuttlers for involvement in match-fixing, match manipulation and betting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)