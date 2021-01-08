Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA to trial concussion substitutes at Club World Cup

FIFA will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar, soccer's world governing body said on Friday. The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB gave the go-ahead to additional trials last month.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:16 IST
Soccer-FIFA to trial concussion substitutes at Club World Cup

FIFA will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar, soccer's world governing body said on Friday.

The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB gave the go-ahead to additional trials last month. The trial at the Club World Cup, which will be held from Feb. 1-11, will allow one permanent concussion replacement in cases of head injury, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already.

England's Premier League are hoping to introduce concussion substitutes later this month, while FIFA is also ready to trial the system at this year's Olympic Games. FIFA said teams participating in the Club World Cup are also permitted to make up to five substitutions per game rather than three -- a rule brought in to protect player welfare amid COVID-19 related fixture congestion.

However, teams will only have three opportunities to make changes during the game and also at halftime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's actions against Masood Azhar, Lakhvi ahead of FATF meeting a farce, says India

Actions like arrest order against proscribed terrorist Masood Azhar and conviction of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi have not impressed India. New Delhi sees these actions as a farce attempt to show compliance ahead o...

Remove NCW member for making 'derogatory' remarks against gangrape victim: AIFAWH-CITU

The All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers has demanded removal of an NCW member who had said the gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradeshs Budaun could have been avoided had the victim not gone out in the ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for record open as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

Wall Streets main indexes were set to scale new highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in labor market recovery. The U.S. governments employm...

Soccer-EFL records 112 positive COVID-19 tests in latest round

The English Football League, which governs the three divisions below the Premier League, said on Friday that 112 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing. This weeks testing included 66 EFL clubs that will pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021