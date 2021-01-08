Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-English minor leagues want season declared null and void

"Independent of that survey, all three of the Trident League’s Boards hold the view that the season should cease immediately and be declared null and void," it added. It said the ultimate decision rested with the FA Council but all fixtures up to March 6 were postponed since there was no indication the national lockdown will be lifted before then.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:38 IST
Soccer-English minor leagues want season declared null and void
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Three of English soccer's minor leagues said on Friday they wanted their season halted and declared null and void due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Southern, Northern Premier and Isthmian Leagues -- whose clubs form the seventh and eight tiers of the soccer system -- issued a joint statement https://southern-football-league.co.uk/News/127166/LEAGUE-STATEMENT reviewing the implications of the latest government lockdown.

It said clubs at steps three and four of the National League would be asked by the Football Association "to provide views on whether the 2020/21 season should be terminated and, if not, what the alternative should be. "Independent of that survey, all three of the Trident League's Boards hold the view that the season should cease immediately and be declared null and void," it added.

It said the ultimate decision rested with the FA Council but all fixtures up to March 6 were postponed since there was no indication the national lockdown will be lifted before then. Paul Hilton, chairman of Northern Premier League side Radcliffe FC who had average gates of around 500 before fans were barred, told Sky Sports that the clubs needed supporters in stadiums to be financially viable.

"I think unfortunately most of the clubs are going to agree that the way forward in the current climate is ultimately going to have to be to stop," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO expects to fix dates for China COVID-19 mission 'as soon as next week'

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Friday he expects to fix travel dates as soon as next week for a long-awaited mission to China to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus...

Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she cant wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in Pieces of a Woman, out on Netflix this week.The British actress spent time with ...

Sports News Roundup: Spurs down Lakers, go 2-0 in L.A; Dominant 2nd quarter propels Trail Blazers past Timberwolves and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Spurs down Lakers, go 2-0 in L.A.LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the host Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan, who managed...

Biden to release more available coronavirus doses- spokesman

President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release more available doses of coronavirus vaccine when he takes office, a departure from Trump administration strategy of holding back a supply to make sure second doses are available, a spokesman sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021