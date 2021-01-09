T10 format can help players prolong their careers, believes Bravo

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo feels the T10 format can help players extend their careers. Bravo will be representing Delhi Bulls in the upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10 League slated to begin from January 28. The all-rounder, who was one of the standout performers in the previous edition, said that he plays the T10 format to challenge himself as a bowler in order to polish his skills.

"T10 is an exciting tournament and it's a competition that is just the way T20 started a few years ago -- being the hottest thing in the market, and attracting so many people around the world -- I think T10 definitely can do something similar. I believe it can also help players prolong their careers," said Bravo. "And as a bowler, I use it as an opportunity to challenge myself because it's not a bowler-friendly tournament, and you come up against the best players in the world. So I use it as an opportunity to work on my skills and challenge and see how I can still compete at the highest level," he added.

Bravo had led his former team Maratha Arabians to their first-ever title after defeating Deccan Gladiators in the final last year but the all-rounder still feels that the T10 league is a hard tournament to win. "Obviously Abu Dhabi T10 is an exciting tournament and it's something that we as players look forward to. It's a competition with a new team for me in Delhi Bulls. I must be very honest that it's a really hard tournament to win," said Bravo.

"What will work for us is the fact that both the coach (Andy Flower) and myself will be on the same page. We remember what we did while we were at Maratha Arabians -- the format, structure, and how we can get our players to believe in our process. I think the same effort, energy and planning will go into this campaign," he added. Currently enjoying training back home in Trinidad and Tobago, Bravo also commented on the importance of fielding in a format like T10. "I believe fielding is very important. As I always tell people, every run you save on the field is one less run that you have to make. Therefore, as a group, it's very important to put a proper fielding unit on the park," said Bravo

"It helps the bowlers when you have great fielders and it also helps the captain. It boosts the entire team spirit and helps you to win games," added the 37-year-old. With his Delhi Bulls team placed in Group A alongside Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, and Northern Warriors, Bravo is also looking forward to playing against his best mates.

"I am definitely looking forward to playing against my teammates -- the likes of Pollard, Chris Gayle, Russell, Nicholas Pooran -- we all have our individual rivalry amongst ourselves, and it's about getting the bragging rights," said Bravo. "It's good that a tournament like this can bring all of us together and get us to compete against each other." (ANI)

